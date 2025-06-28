5,348 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND opened at $73.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
