Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 181,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:TGT opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

