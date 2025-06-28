Colonial River Investments LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 20,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,955,000 after buying an additional 714,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after buying an additional 4,337,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,359,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after buying an additional 263,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after buying an additional 938,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,888,000.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

