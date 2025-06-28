NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:NEE opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

