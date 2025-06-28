Mendel Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.