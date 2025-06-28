Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.