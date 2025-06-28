Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,107 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

