JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 6.0% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $95,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

