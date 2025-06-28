Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 419,040 shares of company stock worth $94,880,434 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

