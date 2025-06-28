Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

