TPG Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TPG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

