Little House Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 19,019 Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,743,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.