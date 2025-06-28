Little House Capital LLC Invests $670,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

