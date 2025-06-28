Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK opened at $725.99 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $736.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $711.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.06.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

