Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 251.0% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average of $279.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $214.49 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

