JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

