Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $476.15 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $476,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Welltower by 61.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.92 and a 12-month high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

