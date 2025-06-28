Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

JEPQ stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.