Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $780.19 and its 200-day moving average is $799.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

