Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE WMT opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $166,883.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $2,743,189.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,480,347 shares in the company, valued at $422,003,883.93. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

