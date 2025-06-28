Westend Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Westend Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.2% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.97. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

