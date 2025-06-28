iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.