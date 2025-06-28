Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.