J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $27.02 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.7% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 253,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $228.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

