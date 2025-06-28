Financial Contrast: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NCR Voyix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 12 22 4 2.79 NCR Voyix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $138.19, indicating a potential downside of 3.91%. NCR Voyix has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and NCR Voyix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 8.03% 8.30% 6.83% NCR Voyix 33.61% -17.40% -2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and NCR Voyix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $25.79 billion 9.04 $1.64 billion $1.36 105.74 NCR Voyix $2.83 billion 0.57 $958.00 million $6.63 1.78

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than NCR Voyix. NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats NCR Voyix on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. The company provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the restaurant industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. Additionally, it offers cloud-based and platform-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, mobile ordering, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and restaurant -oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company serves grocery stores, drug stores, and box retailers; and quick service, table service and fast casual restaurants of all sizes, small-and-medium sized businesses to large multi-national, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

