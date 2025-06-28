Park Place Capital Corp Sells 357 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9%
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
