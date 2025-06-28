Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $780.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

