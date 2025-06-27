Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Bought by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 231.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.29 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

