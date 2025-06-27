Stone Summit Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.