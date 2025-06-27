Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $21.51 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,448 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

