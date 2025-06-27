Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $656.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $660.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

