Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 8,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

