Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.