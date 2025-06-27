uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $30,518.40 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $409,599.70. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QURE opened at $14.23 on Friday. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a current ratio of 11.99.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 483.87% and a negative net margin of 1,077.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded uniQure to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

