Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $279.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $280.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

