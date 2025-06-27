iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $157.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.