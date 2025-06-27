Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $297,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.3%

NUSC stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

