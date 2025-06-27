TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 141,929 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 174.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 17.2%

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.