Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 635 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.25% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77 and a beta of -0.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.