TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

