Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, New Street Research lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EUTLF

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53.

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.