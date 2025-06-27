Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, New Street Research lowered Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
