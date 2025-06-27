JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Stone Summit Wealth LLC

Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balefire LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,339.7% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

