Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

