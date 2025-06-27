Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Tepp RIA LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

