Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

