Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,186 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

