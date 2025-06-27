Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.94 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 237.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.