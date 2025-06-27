Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 193.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

