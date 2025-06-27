Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 3,186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

