Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

